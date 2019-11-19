Jennifer Aniston’s Celeb Pals Are Trolling Her Instagram For This Amazing Reason

by emily belfiore | Tue., Nov. 19, 2019 6:51 AM
The One with the 20 Million Instagram Followers…
Jennifer Aniston has been taking Instagram by storm since making an account last month. And on Monday, the Friends alum celebrated another major social media milestone. After breaking the Guinness World Record for the fastest account to reach one million followers in less than 6 hours, she's already racked up an impressive 20 million followers!
To celebrate the momentous occasion, Jennifer expressed her gratitude with a heartwarming post. Using a video of herself tearing up at an awards dinner, the Morning Show star wrote, "20 million followers? That's a lot of thank you notes! THANK YOU, GUYS."
Jennifer received an outpouring of love from her new friends, but alas, not everyone was eager to congratulate the Insta-famous celeb. Some of Jennifer's celeb pals trolled her post with some hilarious comments, starting with this relatable one from Erin Foster: "WTF you've only been here a couple weeks. I've been working this scene for 4 yrs!"
Lena Waithe also chimed in, writing, "Overachiever," while comedienne Fortune Feimster said, "We're living very parallel lives."
David Spade had an excellent response as well. The funnyman wrote, "Right behind you!" Pointing out Jennifer's record-breaking debut on the ‘Gram, her stylist Jamie Mizrahi joked that she thought the actress would have hit 20 million much sooner. She commented, "Why'd it take you so long?"
Jennifer did get some love from her longtime friend Rita Wilson, who wrote, "Fastest rise ever!" Jessica Capshaw was also quick to congratulate her success. Stating the obvious, the Grey's Anatomy alum commented, "Because you're a total DREAMBOAT!!" Ali Wentworth also got in on the fun by writing, "Soon to be 50 million!"
With Jennifer's incredible posting strategy, we're sure that she'll reach 100 million in no time. The star has been treating her fans to several throwback pictures, including behind the scenes snaps from her Friends days. She's also been showing off her sense of humor and love of puns. Earlier this month, she took a makeup-free selfie with her Morning Show mug, calling the picture a "mugshot" in the caption.
Congrats, Jennifer!
