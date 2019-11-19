Scooter Braun Shares Message About Kindness Amid Taylor Swift Music Battle

Scooter Braun is sharing his words to live by as his music battle with Taylor Swift continues.



It was just days ago that the "Lover" singer took to social media to call out the record executive and Big Machine Records' Scott Borchetta over the right to perform her old hit songs. T.Swift, who is set to receive the Artist of the Decade Award at the 2019 American Music Awards, revealed in a message to fans that she wanted to perform her old hits at the award show, but was being blocked from doing so.

"Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year," Swift wrote. "Additionally - and this isn't the way I had planned on telling you this news - Netflix has created a documentary about my life for the past few years. Scott and Scooter have declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film."