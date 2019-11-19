Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Share a Kiss During Concert Date

Kaia Gerber, Pete Davidson SEE MORE CAPTION New couple Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson step out to Webster Hall to watch Charlotte Lawrence perform in NYC. CITY New York STATE/PROVINCE NY COUNTRY UNITED STATES CREDIT Jawad Elatab / BACKGRID

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber attended a Charlotte Lawrence concert at New York's Webster Hall on Monday.

The 18-year-old model kept it cute and casual for the evening by wearing a dark blazer, a white top and blue jeans. The 26-year-old Saturday Night Live star donned a blue hoodie, a gray North Face jacket and jeans for the outing.

They also weren't afraid to show a little PDA and were spotted kissing during the show.

"Pete and Kaia seemed playful and happy, but also tried to remain low-key, viewing the concert from the upstairs balcony mostly out of sight," a source said. "The two shared a long kiss, but appeared embarrassed when the crowd below began to take notice of them. They seemed to be getting along very well, and are starting to coordinate their outfits."

The date night shouldn't come as a surprise to Gerber's fans. After all, the celebrity is friends with Lawrence and made sure to cheer her BFF on during the concert.

"That's my girl" Gerber wrote on Instagram alongside footage of the 19-year-old singer's performance.