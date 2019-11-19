Seth Meyers Reveals the One Thing Rihanna Is "Bad" at Doing

by kelli boyle | Tue., Nov. 19, 2019 4:15 AM

Rihanna is pretty much the definition of flawless.

During Monday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonSeth Meyers confirmed this fact, gushing about the unforgettable time when he and the singer day drank together on Late Night with Seth Meyers. While the late-night host had only glowing reviews about the Fenty Beauty creator, he did reveal that this day of drunk debauchery helped him uncover Bad Gal RiRi's one flaw.

As host Jimmy Fallon asked of the star, "Is there one thing that she doesn't do well?" According to Seth, there is. As he explained, "She, at one point, took my phone and took a bunch of pictures while we were day drinking. And then, when I went through them and looked at them, I'm like, 'Rihanna's bad at taking pictures.'"

Jimmy, providing the receipts, then held up one of the photos taken by the icon, and it was indeed low-quality, but in a hilarious, clearly a drunk person took this kind of way. The photo was blurry AF and showed the 45-year-old comedian looking off at something with a big smile on his face, clearly happy to be there.

There were, of course, better pictures from the day, like the selfie the two stars took after Rihanna did Seth's makeup with Fenty Beauty products.

Speaking of that iconic drunk selfie, Seth quipped, "I think that's actually called the Rihanna filter. Yeah, they just put Rihanna in a picture, and then you look happy."

Unfortunately, despite their fabulous day of partying, the two haven't become best friends. As Jimmy asked, "Are you guys buddies now?" To which Seth quickly responded, "No. I mean, I think as highly of her. I think we're friendly and what not."

Jimmy, pressing further about Seth and RiRi's relationship status, then asked if the Saturday Night Live alum has the 31-year-old's number.

As Seth admitted, "I wouldn't want it. I think it would be, like, too dangerous to have. You know what I mean? Like, I would spend all day thinking like, 'What's a funny thing to text Rihanna?'" To make things as clear as possible, the star then added, "I should have Rihanna's phone number in the same way [Donald Trump] should have nuclear codes."

Yeah, that's fair. At least we'll always have the blurry photos.

