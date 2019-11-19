Halsey Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation After Evan Peters Date

by emily belfiore | Tue., Nov. 19, 2019 4:11 AM
Halsey really loves pancakes.
On Monday, the singer shut down pregnancy rumors after she and her new beau Evan Peters enjoyed a beach date over the weekend. The pair packed on PDA during their afternoon outing in Santa Monica, Calif. and some fans thought they spotted a baby bump.
Taking to Twitter, Halsey set the record straight. "Still not pregnant," she wrote. "Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes." Seeing the outpouring of love from her fans, the "Graveyard" singer joked, "Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It's pancakes."
While a baby might not be on board for Halsey and Evan, the couple seems to head over heels for one another. They made their relationship Instagram official in October after sparking romance rumors weeks prior. Showing off the elaborate costumes they wore to the 25-year-old singer's Almost Famous Halloween bash, Halsey shared a picture of herself and Evan wearing spooky face paint, which she captioned, "resident goths."
Taking things to the next level, Halsey and Evan made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the American Horror Story 100th Episode event together, shutting down the red carpet with their spot-on Sonny Bono and Cher costumes. As it turns out, Halsey is a big fan of Evan's work on the show. She must have had a blast!
"Halsey has always been a huge fan of Evan's," a source told E! News at the time of their first hangout. "A friend connected them and they had also been chatting over social media before deciding to hang out. It's still very new, but they are both interested in dating each other and hanging out."
