American Influencer Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 7:42 PM
It's time to break out your eyelash curlers and roll out the pink carpet! The 2019 American Influencer Awards is officially underway.
Your favorite social media stars, beauty gurus and content creators have touched down in Hollywood for the second annual show. Hosts Jeannie Mai, Kandee Johnson and Patrick Starrr (alongside plenty of celebrity presenters) are set to announce the winners in over 20 beauty-related categories from inside the Dolby Theatre tonight.
Kim Kardashian's bestie and personal makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, will be on hand to accept the Artist Achievement Award, while rapper Saweetie is performing.
Nominees include Makeup Influencer of the Year contenders Jeffree Star, Nikita Dragun, James Charles, Jackie Aina, Jennifer Ruiz and Patrick Starrr, as well as Lifestyle Influencer of the Year honorees Winnie Harlow, Emma Chamberlain, Trisha Paytas, Natalie Eva Marie, Sarah Stage and Jenn Im.
Needless to say, the 2019 American Influencer Awards is the place to be for trendsetters and icons on the internet.
Check out all the stars modeling their fearless fashion at the AIAs below!
David Buchan/Shutterstock
Your host has arrived! The Face Forward star shines bright on the pink carpet at the American Influencer Awards.
Broadimage/Shutterstock
It's a date night done right for the Vanderpump Rules star and her future hubby.
Broadimage/Shutterstock
The Real co-host dazzles in a blue sequined pantsuit.
Article continues below
David Buchan/Shutterstock
From the beaches of Bachelor in Paradise to Hollywood! The reality TV star has signed on to present an award tonight.
David Buchan/Shutterstock
Before hosting the live pink carpet pre-show, Ariana Grande's brother struts his stuff for the cameras.
David Buchan/Shutterstock
This red carpet ensemble can only be described as bangin'!
Article continues below
David Buchan/Shutterstock
It's not hard to see why this hair guru is nominated for both Creative Colorist of the Year and Hair Influencer of the Year.
David Buchan/Shutterstock
Known by her followers as "Beauty By Miss Ruby," the hair stylist is nominated for 2019 Professional Educator of the Year.
David Buchan/Shutterstock
The beauty YouTuber is a D-I-V-A and proud!
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?