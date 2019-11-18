American Influencer Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

It's time to break out your eyelash curlers and roll out the pink carpet! The 2019 American Influencer Awards is officially underway.

Your favorite social media stars, beauty gurus and content creators have touched down in Hollywood for the second annual show. Hosts Jeannie Mai, Kandee Johnson and Patrick Starrr (alongside plenty of celebrity presenters) are set to announce the winners in over 20 beauty-related categories from inside the Dolby Theatre tonight.

Kim Kardashian's bestie and personal makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, will be on hand to accept the Artist Achievement Award, while rapper Saweetie is performing.

Nominees include Makeup Influencer of the Year contenders Jeffree Star, Nikita Dragun, James Charles, Jackie Aina, Jennifer Ruiz and Patrick Starrr, as well as Lifestyle Influencer of the Year honorees Winnie Harlow, Emma Chamberlain, Trisha Paytas, Natalie Eva Marie, Sarah Stage and Jenn Im.

Needless to say, the 2019 American Influencer Awards is the place to be for trendsetters and icons on the internet.