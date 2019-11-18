Dancing With the Stars Reveals Its Season 28 Finalists After a Shocking Elimination

ABC
by Lauren Piester | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 7:11 PM
ABC
Well that was a bummer of a night of Dancing With the Stars.
While we thought for most of the season that James Van Der Beek might just win this thing, but tonight he ended up being eliminated after one of the most emotional nights this show has had in a while.
He first got the lowest score on his redemption dance, and then before his second dance, he announced that his wife Kimberly had suffered a miscarriage over the weekend but had asked him to continue dancing. He got all nines for that second dance and a lot of praise for being able to keep going under the circumstances, but it wasn't enough to bring him up from the bottom of the leaderboard.
Somehow, he was joined in the bottom two by Ally Brooke, the top scorer of the night, and the judges really had no choice but to save the person with the higher scores.
The judges clearly didn't want to make any choice at all, but hopefully this means James can go be with his family and not have to stress about next week's finale.
This means that the finalists for this season are Ally Brooke, Kel Mitchell, Hannah Brown, and Lauren Alaina, and we'll see them all compete for the mirror ball next week.
ABC
Who is she? A singer and member of Fifth Harmony.
How's she doing? She's killing it. In week 10, she got a 29 and then a 30 out of 30, for a total of 59 out of 60, the highest of the week.
Previous scores: 16, 20, 24, 32 (out of 40), 27, 25, 54 (out of 60), 30 (out of 32), 80 (out of 80)
ABC
Who is he? An actor and comedian, known for Good Burger and for being the Kel half of Kenan and Kel.
How's he doing? Extremely well! In week 10, he earned a 27 and then a 30, giving him a total of 57 out of 60.
Previous scores: 16, 20, 20, 32 (out of 40), 26, 26, 52 (out of 60), 30 (out of 32), 74 (out of 80)
ABC
Who is she? She was just the star of The Bachelorette!
How's she doing? Pretty good! She got two 27s in week 10, for a total of 54 out of 60.
Previous scores: 20, 24, 21, 32 (out of 40), 25, 24, 52 (out of 60), 31 (out of 32), 71 (out of 80)
ABC
Who is she? She's a country music star, and was the runner-up on season 10 of American Idol.
How's she doing? Pretty good! In week 10, she earned two scores of 27 for a total of 54 out of 60.
Previous scores: 19, 19, 20, 32 (out of 40), 23, 26, 54 (out of 60), 24 (out of 32), 70 (out of 80)
ABC
Who is he? Actor, best known as Dawson from Dawson's Creek.
How's he doing? In an emotional week 10, James got a 24 and a 27, giving him a total of 51 out of 60 and unfortunately putting him at the back of the pack, and he was eliminated one week away from the finale.
Previous scores: 21, 20, 23, 28 (out of 40), 26, 27, 54 (out of 60), 32 (out of 32), 72 (out of 80)
ABC
Who is he? He's the former White House press secretary.
How's he doing? He got a 26 and a 24 for his dances in week nine, giving him a total of 50 out of 80, which unsurprisingly sent him home.
Previous scores: 12, 16, 15, 21 (out of 40), 19, 21, 42 (out of 60), 20 (out of 32)
ABC
Who is she? An actress and comedian, best known as Meredith on The Office.
How's she doing: Pretty good, though she's a bit up and down. She got a 24 for her individual dance in week eight, after nearly going home in week seven, then got two more points when she beat Sean in the dance off, giving her a 26. But then she was sadly eliminated.
Previous scores: 15, 21, 24, 26 (out of 40), 24, 27, 48 (out of 60)
ABC
Who is he? The culture expert on Queer Eye and a former star of The Real World.
How's he doing? Not too bad, before he was eliminated. Halloween week gave him a score of 25, plus a team dance score of 24, for a total of 49 out of 60.
Previous scores: 17, 19, 16, 28 (out of 40), 21, 25
ABC
Who is she? The daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley, who broke her arm ahead of the first episode and was replaced by her model daughter.
How's she doing? After week three, she added a score of 23. After a week four score of 31 out of 40, her combined score was 54 out of 70. As Cinderella in week five, she got a 24 out of 30, and in week six, she tied for first place with a 27.
ABC
Who is he? He's a former NBA forward (and former husband of Khloe Kardashian).
How's he doing? After week two, he was in last place with a total of 23. In week three, he was in last place with a 12. In week four, he was in last place with a 20, giving him a total combined score for those two weeks of 32 out of 70. After ending up in the bottom two with Karamo Brown, Lamar was eliminated in week four.
ABC
Who is he? He's a former NFL linebacker.
How's he doing? After week two, he was in third to last place with a total of 30. He had to withdraw in week three due to an injury.
ABC
Who is she? She's in The Supremes!
How's she doing? She was eliminated in week two, though she was definitely not the worst of the bunch with a total of 32.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
