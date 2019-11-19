15 Top-Secret Facts About the National Treasure Franchise

"I'm gonna steal the Declaration of Independence."

It's been 15 years since Nicolas Cage uttered that suicide mission of a statement in Disney's National Treasure, kicking off a conspiracy theory-laden quest for a lost American treasure that involved the nation's Founding Fathers, invisible ink, clues embedded on the hundred dollar bill and, of course, a map printed on the back of one of America's most precious documents.

Co-starring Diane Kruger, Justin Bartha, Sean Bean and Jon Voight, director Jon Turtletaub's film was absolutely ludicrous, and yet it proved to be such an enjoyable romp that audiences turned it into a surprise success for Disney when it was released on November 19, 2004, helping give birth to a sequel, 2007's National Treasure: Book of Secrets, that proved even more successful than its predecessor. And while the promise of a third installment in the franchise gets dimmer with each passing year, the love for the two films we did get only seems to grow.