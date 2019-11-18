Meghan Markle Slams ''Untrue and Offensive'' Tabloid Stories in Ongoing British Press Lawsuit

Meghan Markleis setting the record straight in new court filings from her ongoing lawsuit against the British press.

According to the BBC, she and her lawyers are alleging that The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday fabricated stories about the Duchess of Sussex in an attempt to "negatively" portray her lifestyle. Among those allegations, Meghan and her lawyers claim the publication lied about renovations made in Frogmore Cottage. The newspapers wrote that she and Prince Harryhad a £5,000 copper bathtub installed, spent £500,000 on soundproofing their Windsor home, built a yoga studio, an orangery and a tennis court, and added a new wing to their house, all on the tax payers dollar.

However, in the court documents the Duchess and her team claim that all of the aforementioned items don't "exist and is completely untrue."

The mother-of-one also suggests the publications, owned by Associated Newspapers, omitted key parts of a letter she wrote to her father as part of their mission to paint her in a "negative" light.