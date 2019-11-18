Aaron Carter Steps Out in Los Angeles Days After Hospitalization for Exhaustion

Last week, Aaron Carter was reportedly treated in a hospital in Florida and on Monday, Nov. 18, he was seen out and about in Los Angeles in seemingly better spirits.

On Thursday, Nov. 14, the pop 31-year-old singer took to Instagram to post a picture of himself lying on a hospital bed. He was hooked up to an IV and geo-tagged the picture at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, a medical center in Destin, Florida.

He captioned the photo, "Mommas gonna take care of me."

His hospitalization came amid his continuous personal struggles that have raised concern among his fan base and those close to the artist. At the time of his hospitalization, E! News learned that Carter was treated for exhaustion from his hectic schedule and was in need of rest.

Now, less than a week after being hospitalized, it looks like Carter is back in California from Florida. On Monday morning, Carter was seen out and about in Los Angeles picking up a few things from a local gas station. He was seen wearing an over-sized and hooded T-shirt, black joggers and white runners.