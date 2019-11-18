Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her "Favorite Teenager"—and Alex Rodriguez Approves

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 2:03 PM
Feel the light—and the love—from Jennifer Lopez.
As Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha celebrates her birthday this week, the high school student is receiving lots of love from her extended family.
On Monday morning, Jennifer took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post for her future step-daughter.
"Wishing my favorite teenager a very happy 15th birthday!!!" she wrote on social media. "May you forever keep illuminating the people around you with your infectious light. I love you and hope you have the best day. #Tashi."
Not to be outdone, Alex also had a special post for his daughter that included a video montage of unforgettable moments.
"To my beautiful, amazing daughter….I can't believe how old you are now and how much you've grown. I am so proud of the girl you've become and continue to be each day," he wrote on Instagram. "I am so lucky to have you as my daughter and so honored to be your dad. Happy Birthday, Tashi!!! I love you so much!!!!"
Jennifer would later comment, "Sooooo sweet!!! Sooooo proud of our babies that are so not babies anymore."
It's no secret that Alex, Jennifer and their kids have blended into a very special family unit. And with 2019 coming to a close, those close to the crew are eagerly waiting for a wedding. While planning is staying private for now, it's clear marriage is something both parents look forward to.
"[Marriage is] important for both of us," Jennifer previously shared with ES Magazine. "We both come from traditional Latin families and we want that. Everyone wants somebody to grow old with. At the end of the day, how much work can you do, how much money can you make, and what does it all matter? It doesn't, really."
Until that special day comes, let's celebrate this famous crew by taking a look at their special blended family photos and memories in the gallery below.
When Natasha celebrated her birthday, Jennifer Lopez celebrated with Alex Rodriguez and other close family members. "A night with family > any other night," he wrote on Instagram.
The singer shares this family photo on the former athlete's birthday.
Emme, Ella and Natasha perform a song from Annie for Lopez's birthday.
"All the love backstage on the #itsmypartytour," J.Lo captions the sweet shot.
J.Lo and A-Rod watch the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on day two of the 2019 MLB season.
To promote his limited edition baseball bats, A-Rod and J.Lo's cute fam take a swing at a group photo on July 16.
A-Rod and J.Lo have their kids' backs! In Manhattan, A-Rod's daughters are spotted sporting New York Yankees jerseys with their dad's number 13 and Jennifer's signature nickname.
The iconic posse takes a trip to Idaho in late June for some refreshing family time.
"#familiaprimero," writes the Maid in Manhattan star on a sweet pic of the family supporting Emme, 10, Ella, 10, and Natasha, 13, at their Wednesday night dance recital. J.Lo's ex, Marc Anthony, also made an appearance at the show to cheer on his little girl.
The Boy Next Door actress and the former baseball shortstop cuddle up with three of their little angles in June.
"Morning school run..." writes the "El Anillo" singer on an Insta pic of her backseat kiddies from March.
J.Lo posts a fun, festive pic of the PJ-clad family for the holidays, writing on Instagram, "Hope everyone had a peaceful Christmas full of joy and laughter, surrounded by all of your loved ones... sending everyone lots of love and good wishes for this holiday season!!!!"
"My girls ❤️," Alex Rodriguez writes on Instagram, alongside a photo of J.Lo with her daughter, Emme, and his daughters, Natasha and Ella.
J.Lo and A-Rod and their kids take a selfie while sitting courtside at a Lakers game.
J.Lo and A-Rod bring their kids to a Lakers game.
Enjoying a lazy Sunday on Nov. 5, A-Rod writes, "#MySunday. Ice cream in the afternoon and then home to catch @sharktankabc! Tweet along with me during the show!"
All the kids hang out with the too-cool couple in the pool.
A-Rod is outnumbered by his two daughters and J.Lo's little girl.
The duo are all smiles during a meal with Alex's daughters.
The couple and the kids all hang together by the pool.
Jennifer posted this photo of Alex's daughter on her Instagram on April 18. The star captioned the photo, "Tashi and lulu..."
Jennifer has some filter fun with Alex's daughter.
A-Rod spends time with J.Lo's kids at the pool.
The proud papa huddles up with the four kiddos.
The singer has some fun with her boyfriend's daughter Ella.
Happy birthday, Natasha!
