Shay Mitchell, Winnie Harlow & More: Get the Revolve Awards 2019 Looks

by Jake Thompson | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 1:47 PM
Fan favorite brand Revolve held its 3rd annual #REVOLVEawards on Nov. 15 celebrating the year's most revolutionary talent in the influencer, fashion and music spheres. The star-studded ceremony was hosted by TV personality Morgan Stewart and the outstanding talent nominees—from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kehlani to Winnie Harlow and Candice Swanepoel—took home REVOLVE's prestigious marble "R" trophy.
From mini metallic party frocks to showstopping leather halter gowns to embroidered beaded beauties, special celebrity and VIP guests— from Shay Mitchell, Paris Hilton, Draya Michele to Amber Valletta, Hannah Godwin, Morgan Stewart and Jasmine Tookes—were seen showcasing the latest styles from all your go-to in-house brands—Michael Costello to GRLFRND and NBD to Reve Riche—while enjoying Ruffino Prosecco during the fashion-forward after party. Our favorites are the gorgeous delfine top and matching aytash skirt. Get the looks so you can be red carpet ready!
Here are 14 of our favorites below.
You'll be a stunner in this strapless faux leather black gown with a dramatic plunging V-neck and boned bodice.
You'll glisten in glam with this metallic cut-out maxi dress with an understated sexy slit.
Channel your inner boss babe with this wow-factor fitted black blazer. Pair it with these matching pants.
Showcase your elegant side with these smart and chic cropped work slacks with fun zipper embellishment. Pair it with this matching blazer.
This cool-factor jumpsuit dress meets at the crossroads of stylish and edgy. The added belt hem defines the definition of fashion-forwardness.
A star is born in this crushed velvet hot pink number that's sure to turn heads and leave a lasting fashion impression.
No one will question your fashion sense in this rhinestoned and feathered party top.
Cut shapes with this bright and bold aqua mini dress with long sleeves and a deep V-neck.
Keep it fun and flirty with this embroidered and beaded mini cocktail party dress!
You'll be a disco diva in this '70s inspired mini metallic party frock!
Make the season bright in this festive red sequins blazer dress that'll make you stand out and be holiday ready.
Ever wondered what it would feel like to ooze opulence? Well you won't have to once you're in this stoned delfine blouse! Pair it with our favorite: the aytash skirt!
All your friends will be asking where you got your skirt in this one-of-a-kind flashy stoned skirt. Pair it with our favorite: the delfine top!
A bodycon dress that has an unexpected twist: romantic red lacy realness!
