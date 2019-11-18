Elizabeth Banks Still "Proud" of Charlie's Angels Despite "Flop" Opening Weekend

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 12:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

There's more to a movie than its box office success.

Just a few days ago, a new Charlie's Angels movie hit theatres everywhere. And while the cast included big names like Kristen Stewart, the flick only made $8.6 million on opening weekend.

On Monday morning, the film's writer and director Elizabeth Banks reacted to the news by sharing a message on Twitter.

"Well, if you're going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4X," she wrote to her followers. "I'm proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it's in the world."

Before the movie even hit theaters, Elizabeth faced her fair share of critics who didn't think another chapter in the Charlie's Angels franchise was needed.

Photos

Party Pics: Hollywood

But in a recent profile for the WSJ Magazine, the actress had an epic response.

Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Stewart, Charlie's Angels

Twitter

"You've had 37 Spider-Man movies and you're not complaining!" she shared with the outlet. "I think women are allowed to have one or two action franchises every 17 years—I feel totally fine with that."

One person who has nothing but rave reviews for Elizabeth's work is Kristen. While speaking at the Will Rogers Motion Pictures Pioneers Foundation ceremony, the actress praised her co-worker for being an inspirational trailblazer.

"I'm very proud to be here and to be her friend," Kristen shared. "The best relationships are when you look at the person that decides to be around you often and you go, ‘I am proud of that.'"

The actress continued, "We've seen Charlie's Angels before. The reason that we're seeing it again is because she saw something in it that needed to be fresh and needed to be revitalized. It's been a really long time since we've seen a few women really proactively at work and really at the forefront of the things, are really at the front of the action that's being moved forward. Nothing happens to us in this movie. Everything that happens is like we're moving at it."

Charlie's Angels is in theatres now!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Danielle Brooks

Orange Is the New Black’s Danielle Brooks Gives Birth to First Child

Kane West, Wyoming Ranch

Go Inside Kanye West's New $14 Million Wyoming Ranch

Kelsey Berreth

Fiancé of Missing Colorado Mom Kelsey Berreth Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder

Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid

Selena Gomez Defends ''Wonderful Person'' Bella Hadid Over Deleted Instagram Post

Kanye West, Dr Dre

Kanye West Announces Joint Project With Dr. Dre Jesus Is King II

Jennifer Lopez, Fashion Police Widget, 2019 Governors Awards

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her "Favorite Teenager"—and Alex Rodriguez Approves

Same Time, Next Christmas

Same Time, Next Christmas First Look: Lea Michele Will Get You in the Spirit for a Tropical Holiday

TAGS/ Elizabeth Banks , Charlie's Angels , Movies , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.