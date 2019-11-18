Taylor Swift Is Now Allowed to Perform Her Old Music at the 2019 AMAs Amid Battle

Taylor Swift will be able to sing her old music catalog at the 2019 American Music Awards this Sunday!

Following major bad blood with Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records' Scott Borchetta last week, it seems as though a deal has been made to allow T.Swift to sing her own music.

"The Big Machine Label Group and Dick Clark Productions announce that they have come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists' performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms," Big Machine Label Group said in a statement on Monday. "This includes the upcoming American Music Awards performances."

"It should be noted that recording artists do not need label approval for live performances on television or any other live media," the statement concluded. "Record label approval is only needed for contracted artists' audio and visual recordings and in determining how those works are distributed."