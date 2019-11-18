Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s Message to a Sick 3-Year-Old Fan Will Warm Your Heart

When it comes to inspiring fans, no one does it quite like Dwayne Johnson.

The superstar loves to send messages to his supporters whenever he can, especially when he can send that love to someone in need. Case in point: He just shared a three-minute video made specially for a 3-year-old battling cancer who's a big fan of Moana.

Posting the heartfelt video on his Instagram on Monday, The Rock shared the story of Hyrum Harris. According to his caption, the child has been "diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia which is complicated by Down Syndrome." Johnson also revealed that the tot watches Moana several times a day to keep his spirits up, so he decided to take on some spirit-lifting duties himself.

Johnson started off his message by addressing viewers. "This message is for a little boy out there," he said. "He's 3 years old. And this little boy is one of the coolest boys around, and he's certainly one of the strongest because he is a fighter. And right now this little boy, he's in the fight of his life."

Then the actor spoke directly to Harris.