Watch Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Find Out Their Weight on Live TV

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb are ready to weigh in.

Before starting their intermittent fasting program, the Today show co-hosts kicked off the week with a brave exercise on live television.

They were ready to hop on a scale in front of millions of at-home viewers.

"I haven't done this in a long time," Jenna joked before stepping on the scale. "It's like jumping off a cliff." So what did the numbers reveal? Hoda weighs 157 pounds while new mom Jenna is 171 pounds.

"Wait, I don't think these are right," Hoda shared. "Is that true? I don't believe it."