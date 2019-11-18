Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Slams "Hazardous" and "Detrimental" Photoshopping Apps

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 10:08 AM
Lili Reinhart is sending her fans a warning about the dangers of Photoshopping apps.
On Sunday, the Riverdale star took to her Instagram Story to speak out against one certain app, BodyTune, which can alter a person's appearance. In her message to her social media followers, Reinhart explained that these kind of apps can be "hazardous."
"This morning I was looking for an app that would help me resize my photos to better fit Instagram...And then I came across this app," Reinhart began her series of posts, showing a preview for the BodyTune app. "It then proceeded to play a little clip as part of their advertisement. Which I screen recorded."
A video then played that showed a woman's arm being slimmed down via the app process.
"This is not okay. This is why people develop eating disorders," Reinhart continued. "This is why social media has become hazardous to our health. This is why people have unrealistic expectations of their bodies."
Reinhart went on to tell her fans, "I implore you: do not use these kinds of apps. If you photoshop your body you are adding to this problem."
"This is how unrealistic standards of human bodies have been created— to the point where people alter their bodies surgically to achieve unnatainble results," the 23-year-old star shared. "We are better than this."
Reinhart told her followers that looking "skinnier" in a photo on Instagram is not worth the "detrimental psychological effects" that the photoshopping apps "have given our generation."
The actress told her fans that our bodies shouldn't confirm to "one size fits all."
"People who use these apps and alter their bodies are clearly suffering from low self esteem, body dysmorphia, or other mental health problems," Reinhart continued. "My heart goes out to those people who feel like their bodies aren't good enough. But please don't encourage this behavior."
She then warned, "If we applaud and praise the men and women who photoshop the s--t out of themselves, it's only encouraging them to continue. And to feel like only way they will be accepted is if they keep altering themselves."
"Once you alleviate yourself of the pressure to conform to FAKE/UNREAL standards...the world is a lot brighter," Reinhart concluded. "I promise you."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?