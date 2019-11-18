Mandy Moore Admits Her Romance Is Pure Magic On First Wedding Anniversary

by emily belfiore | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 9:29 AM

Mandy Moore is still in newlywed bliss!

On Monday, the actress celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Taylor Goldsmith. To commemorate the special milestone, Mandy took to Instagram to reflect on their first year as a married couple and give her hubby a sweet shout-out.

"A year ago I married my favorite person in the world and I still pinch myself over whatever magic brought us into each other's lives," she wrote. "You continue to set the bar high for the rest of the world (as a partner, brother, son, bandmate, friend etc) and I am the luckiest for knowing, loving and being loved by you. Happy anniversary @taylordawesgoldsmith. Can't wait for all the years to come…."

To make the post even more special, the This Is Us star posted some pictures from their 2018 wedding. The couple can be seen walking down the aisle after being pronounced husband and wife in the first picture, followed by several snaps of them enjoying themselves during their big day.

Is Mandy Moore Really Ready to Have Kids?

Mandy's celeb pals were quick to wish the couple a happy anniversary. Mindy Kaling wrote, "Happy anniversary! This is beautiful." Katie Couric commented, "Mazel mazel!" with tons of heartwarming emojis. Mandy's T.V. daughter Chrissy Metz also chimed in, writing, "Happy Anniversary Mandy and Taylor! Your love is so beautiful and inspiring."

Mandy and Taylor tied the knot in an intimate backyard wedding at the singer's Los Angeles home. At the time, a source told E! News exclusively that the look of the wedding was "very boho" and featured "rugs on the floor surrounding the altar. The flower arrangements were beautiful with lots of large feathers."

Switching things up, Mandy chose a ruffled pink wedding dress designed by Rodarte for to walk down the aisle. After the nuptials, the party traveled to The Fig House for the reception. And of course, Mandy and Taylor put on a special performance for their guests, which included Chrissy and fellow This Is Us co-stars Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown.

Happy Anniversary, Mandy & Taylor!

