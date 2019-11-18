Victoria Beckham and Son Romeo Will Spice Up Your Life With This Epic Dance Off

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 8:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Once a Spice Girl, always a Spice Girl!

Romeo Beckham got a crash course in Spice Girls' Choreography 101 from Posh Spice herself, mom Victoria Beckham. In an adorable video from the 17-year-old's TikTok, the mother-son duo can be seen dancing in their kitchen to the girl power group's hit song "Spice Up Your Life."  

Getting things started, Victoria waved her arms up and down to the song's pre-chorus. Following his mom's lead, Romeo proceeded to raise his arms and then they jumped to face each other.

As the song instructs, the pair then slammed to the left and shook to the right. Romeo didn't get all the moves down in the beginning but finished strong with a pop star-inspired spin. Victoria, of course, didn't miss a beat. Now we really need another Spice Girls reunion!

Despite just having reunited this past year for a UK tourMel B (a.k.a Scary Spice) teased that the beloved '90s band—also featuring Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell—might already be planning another reunion show.

Watch

Victoria Beckham Addresses Her Spice Girls Tour Absence

The America's Got Talent judge revealed that they'd love to take the stage at Glastonbury's 50th anniversary festival in 2020—and that everyone is on board, including Victoria, who didn't join her former bandmates for the reunion tour. 

"Funnily enough, my mum was at her mum's summer party and Victoria was there," the singer said on the UK's The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, according to The Daily Mail. "She did actually mention to my mum that she'd love to do Glastonbury for their 50th anniversary." 

"It's not just me saying it," she continued. "She actually did say that to my mum!" Late night host Mo Gilligan expressed his excitement, gushing "Victoria's ready to come for the big show!" To which Mel raved, "I hope so."

Fingers crossed this actually happens! 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Aaron Carter

Inside Aaron Carter’s Rocky Journey After Child Star Success

Halsey, Taylor Swift

Halsey Reveals the Wise Words Taylor Swift Gave Her

Tom Hanks Sings Mr. Rogers Songs on the Red Carpet

Beyonce, Blue Ivy

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy, 7, Is Now An Award Winning Songwriter

Christina Aguilera, 2019 amfAR Gala, Arrivals

Christina Aguilera, Travis Scott and More Stars to Hit the Stage at the 2019 American Music Awards

John Mayer, Taylor Swift

Watch John Mayer Put His Own Spin on Taylor's Swift's "Lover"

Scooter Braun "Frustrated" With Scott Borchetta Over Taylor Swift Feud

TAGS/ Victoria Beckham , Romeo Beckham , David Beckham , Celeb Kids , , Spice Girls , Music , Mel B , Geri Halliwell , Emma Bunton , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.