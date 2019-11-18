Lil Xan Says He Suffered Seizures From Drug Withdrawal

Lil Xan had a major wake-up call.

The 23-year-old rapper has revealed he suffered seizures as a result of going "cold turkey." In an interview with TMZ, Xan, née Nicholas Diego Leanos, opened up about his behind-the-scenes battle with sobriety. In response to reports that he was missing from the spotlight, Lil Xan told TMZ he was in the hospital after he stopped taking drugs.

"The withdrawals actually gave me seizures," he said. "It was a wake-up call...they said it was from just going cold turkey off of Xanax. I wanted to stop drugs completely, but I did it the wrong way."