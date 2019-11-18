Chadwick Boseman Just Learned More Than Enough About His Avengers Co-Stars

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Mon., Nov. 18, 2019
Turns out Chadwick Boseman doesn't know his Avengers co-stars as well as he thought.
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing Monday, the Black Panther star played a game of "Does Chadwick Boseman Knows Them?" The prompt was simple: host Ellen DeGeneres would read a fact about one of the many actors he's worked with throughout his career, and Boseman had to decide whether it was true or false. An easy enough task for someone who spent so much time with his superhero pals, right? Well, the facts ended up being a little too obscure for the 21 Bridges star.
The first topic of discussion was Scarlett Johansson. As DeGeneres said, "Scarlett Johansson was in The Avengers, was the inspiration for Katy Perry's song 'I Kissed A Girl.'" As the 41-year-old responded, "I could see that, but yes." And he was correct!
Next up was Chris Hemsworth, whose fact was admittedly hard to believe. As the host stated, "His first job ever was cleaning breast pumps." Taking a deep breath, the star responded, "No." Believe it or not, it was true! As Boseman quipped, "What?! We gotta have a talk about that."
Things only got harder from there.
DeGeneres' next card was about Boseman's Marshall and Black Panther co-star Sterling K. Brown. "He left his 2017 Best Actor Emmy in the bathroom," she said. "Tom Hanks found it." Feeling confident, Boseman replied, "That sounds like something he would do." But alas, he was wrong again.
Putting on the pressure, the host quipped, "You're losing this game." And continue to lose, he did, as the actor got none of the remaining questions right from this point on, prompting DeGeneres to later tell him, "Go against your intuition!" Some sage advice, indeed.
Now, assemble like an Avenger and check out the rest of the video to find out if Samuel L. Jackson went on a date with Meryl Streep, if J.K. Simmons used to wear tutus for work and what Brie Larson's career looked like in 2005.
