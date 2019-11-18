Watch John Mayer Put His Own Spin on Taylor's Swift's "Lover"

Dear John, we'll forever and always be grateful for this.

On Sunday, John Mayer surprised Taylor Swift fans with an impromptu remix of her song "Lover" during an episode of his unofficial Instagram Live talk show Current Mood. Joined by Shawn Mendes, who appears on the newly-released "Lover" remix with Taylor, the "New Light" singer answered some questions—starting with his thoughts on their duet.

"Love the song," he began. "I really like the song. I get a little chuckle because she says, ‘We can keep the Christmas lights up ‘til January.' And I go, ‘You're insane. Everyone keeps their Christmas lights up until January.'"

Inspired by his answer, John broke into song and put his own twist on "Lover" for his viewers. "We can keep the Christmas lights up ‘til January," he sang into the camera. "And then about January 5th, we'll take the lights down. And then we'll put ‘em in a box and we'll label that box Christmas lights. Yeah, we'll put ‘em in the attic until next December."