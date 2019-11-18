Christina Aguilera, Travis Scott and More Stars to Hit the Stage at the 2019 American Music Awards

Mark your calendars and set those alarms, pop culture fans!

The 2019 American Music Awards is officially less than a week away, and music lovers can expect to see a swoon-worthy show on Sunday, Nov. 24. As if we weren't excited to see Selena Gomez hit the stage to perform her two hit singles, "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now," Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced more artists slated to perform.

Christina Aguilera and musical duo A Great Big World will join forces once more for another epic collaboration. This marks a special moment for the trio as well, considering they performed for the first time together at the 2013 American Music Awards.

Moreover, viewers and audience members alike can expect to be blow away when Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and WATT share the stage together. It will mark the first televised performance of their new single, "Take What You Want."