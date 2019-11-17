Selena Gomez Sets the Red Carpet Ablaze With Her Latest Ensemble

Selena Gomez's latest ensemble is on fire!

The 27-year-old star dressed to impress at the ACLU SoCal Annual Bill of Rights dinner on Sunday night at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel, wearing a spicy orange outfit that can only be described as a Phoenix rising through the ashes.

Well, that might a bit dramatic, however, the "Look at Her Now" singer certainly brought fiery fashion to the star-studded event! Making her pumpkin spice-colored cocktail dress pop even more, Gomez rocked an equally bold makeup look.

Instead of sticking to her usual pink and nude lipstick color, she opted for something more fierce: a vampy red shade that accentuated her plump lips. Moreover, her hair also matched her spicy ensemble, because her loose waves appeared to have an auburn tint to it when it hit the lights.

If anything, it makes sense the actress would pull out all the stops for the special event, considering she's presenting tonight. Regina Hall, Bob Balaban and Richard Schiff are also presenters.