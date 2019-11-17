RHOC Stars Get Real About Their Relationships: Exes, an Engagement and So Much Drama

Forget the oranges! The Real Housewives of Orange County stars are in the Big Apple.

The reality TV stars participated in a BravoCon 2019 panel at New York's Manhattan Center on Sunday. Amy Phillips of Radio Andy's Reality Checked hosted a discussion with Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Gina Kirschenheiter.

The ladies covered a lot of topics, too. From the upcoming reunion to that meditation bowl incident, the women talked about it all. They also dished on their relationships with their family members, their main men and their exes.

Fans have watched many of the Bravolebrities experience happiness and heartache over the years. But even if a relationship ends, the drama can still live on.

To see where the women stand with their current and past relationships, check out the gallery below.

Fans can continue to follow these ladies' journeys by tuning into the current season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.