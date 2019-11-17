Soul Train Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET
It's a party, it's a party—the 2019 Soul Train Awards party, that is.
On Sunday night, the biggest and brightest star stepped out in their finest attire at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas to celebrate the annual ceremony, which honors the best of the best in soul, hip-hop and R&B. With a mix of iconic performers and up-and-coming artists, this is already proving to be one event to remember.
Of course, the red carpet was nothing short of excellent as celebrities like Issa Rae, Skai Jackson, Jeremih and more all stopped traffic with their fierce, fabulous and fearless fashion. Kicking things off with a bang, the Insecure actress was a vision in white as she donned a long-sleeve dress with extreme side cut-outs.
Moreover, co-host and co-producer Tisha Campbell brought bold and bright style to red carpet with her vibrant hot pink power-suit that she paired with a black body-suit and statement jewelry pieces.
Before the awards ceremony announces all of the winners tonight, which airs on BET and BET HER, take a peek at our gallery below! From Tiana Major9, to JoJo, see what your faves slipped into for the star-studded event.
Skai Jackson
The 17-year-old star commands the red carpet with her bold and bright fashion at the ceremony.
Issa Rae
A vision in white! The Insecure star dazzles at the awards ceremony with her angelic dress, which features extreme cut-outs, a plunging neckline and long-sleeves.
Jeremih
The 32-year-old singer hits all the right notes with this flashy ensemble.
Layton Greene
The 20-year-old star makes everyone green with envy as she stuns in a vaporous lime-green matching set.
Tiana Major9
Seeing blue! The "Collide" songstress lights up the red carpet with her striped ocean-blue pantsuit.
JoJo
JoJo takes color-blocking to a new level with her chic multicolored blazer dress.
Tisha Campbell
The Soul Train Awards co-host slays the red carpet with her bold hot pink pantsuit, which she pairs with a body-hugging black tank and statement jewelry pieces.
Chanelle Graham
Strike a pose! Graham mixes opulence with edge in this shimmery blue number that features an interesting design.
Raven Goodwin
Goodwin looks like a golden goddess with her gold-bronze gown that has her sparkling from head-to-toe.
Porscha Coleman
Coleman brings the glitz and the glam to the Soul Train Awards with her shimmery pink cocktail dress.
Tristen J. Winger
The Insecure star leaves the basic black and white suit tucked away into his closet and opts for something more cool and fresh.
Luenell
The 60-year-old comedian knows how to make an entrance!
We can't wait to see what these stars wear to the next event!