Monique Samuels Files Counter Assault Charges Against Real Housewives of Potomac Co-Star Candiace Dillard

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Nov. 17, 2019 4:28 PM
Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels is taking legal action against co-star Candiace Dillard, nearly a week after Dillard filed second-degree assault charges against Samuels.
According to a summons issued on Nov. 14, which was obtained by E! News, Dillard is also facing second-degree assault charges from the District Court of Montgomery County in Maryland. The commissioner found probable cause in Samuels' complaint, according to the court records, because Dillard was slapped with a summons herself and is expected to appear in court on Feb. 6, 2020.
Last Saturday (Nov. 9), news broke that Samuels was facing charges by Dillard, and is scheduled to appear in court next month, on Dec. 23.
The charges stem from an alleged fight that happened between the Bravolebrities at a dinner party during the filming of Real Housewives of Potomac in October, People reported. Things apparently took a turn for the worst after Samuels allegedly grabbed Dillard by the hair and pulled her down, the publication claimed.
Real Housewives of Potomac's Monique Samuels Charged With Assault After Alleged Fight with Candiace Dillard
The reality TV personalities' co-stars were supposedly in attendance when the alleged fight broke out.
According to People, if a judge agrees there's probable cause for both cases, the two can be arrested on the spot. Moreover, the outlet pointed out that a second-degree assault conviction can lead to potential jail time.
Tommy Garcia/Bravo; Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Dillard's attorney James L. Walker Jr. shared a statement with E! News about his client's charges. "I did not know innocent people filed counter claims as a strategic move after we all know they have been charged and caught on video threatening and attacking our client," he stated. "We gladly welcome seeing Mrs. Samuels in Court. We pray she is presently getting some type of treatment for anger management."
He continued, "The video is very clear and my client and I have confirmed with the network that Mrs. Samuels was clearly the aggressor! We will also explore asking the court for sanctions for Mrs. Samuels frivolous filing. You assaulted Mrs. Candiace Dillard-Bassett, now face the music."
E! News has reached out to Samuels' team for comment.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
