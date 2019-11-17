RHOBH Stars Defend Dorit Kemsley After Fan Asks About Her "Real Accent"

by Elyse Dupre | Sun., Nov. 17, 2019 3:48 PM

Dorit Kemsley, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Dorit Kemsley's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars came to her defense on Sunday after a BravoCon attendee asked the Beverly Beach founder about her accent.

"Dorit, when do you decide that your real accent comes out?" an audience member asked during the RHOBH panel in New York's Hammerstein Ballroom. "Like, is there an iPhone alarm?"

Erika Girardi, a.k.a Erika Jayne, wasn't afraid to put the questioner in her place.

"That is her real accent," the "Pretty Mess" star replied. 

Dorit then told the critic she's "with these girls all the time" and decided to "let them answer it for you." 

"This is her real voice. This is how she speaks," Erika continued, later adding: "Does she sometimes get influenced by her husband's accent? Yes."

Erika, along with her co-stars Teddi Mellencamp and Lisa Rinna, then argued Dorit grew up in a household where multiple languages were spoken and different family members had different accents. 

"Are you glad you asked it?" Lisa asked the questioner once the situation had been settled.

Watch

Dorit Kemsley - E! People's Choice Awards Glambot

However, these ladies weren't the only ones to come to Dorit's defense. Several members of the audience also applauded the Bravolebrity and sang her praises. For instance, one guest called her the "most gorgeous" and "iconic" Housewife. Still, that didn't stop the fan from asking Dorit what she would say to Lisa Vanderpump if they ever bumped into each other.

"I'd say ‘Hi,'" Dorit replied, "I mean, like I would with anyone."

Denise Richards also joined the women for the panel; however, Kyle Richards was not there.

To see more drama, check out the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills—which features two new cast members: Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

