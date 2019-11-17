RHOBH Stars Defend Dorit Kemsley After Fan Asks About Her "Real Accent"

Dorit Kemsley's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars came to her defense on Sunday after a BravoCon attendee asked the Beverly Beach founder about her accent.

"Dorit, when do you decide that your real accent comes out?" an audience member asked during the RHOBH panel in New York's Hammerstein Ballroom. "Like, is there an iPhone alarm?"

Erika Girardi, a.k.a Erika Jayne, wasn't afraid to put the questioner in her place.

"That is her real accent," the "Pretty Mess" star replied.

Dorit then told the critic she's "with these girls all the time" and decided to "let them answer it for you."

"This is her real voice. This is how she speaks," Erika continued, later adding: "Does she sometimes get influenced by her husband's accent? Yes."

Erika, along with her co-stars Teddi Mellencamp and Lisa Rinna, then argued Dorit grew up in a household where multiple languages were spoken and different family members had different accents.

"Are you glad you asked it?" Lisa asked the questioner once the situation had been settled.