Fuller House Stars Say Goodbye to Series With Heartwarming Tributes and Karaoke

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 17, 2019 11:58 AM
Have mercy!
You may find it hard not to cry all the tears when you see what Fuller House stars such as Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin did on and just after the show's final day of production.
The hit Netflix sitcom, a sequel series to Full House, filmed its last episode of its fifth and final season on Friday. On Saturday night, the cast and crew celebrated at a wrap party, which featured the "She Wolf Pack"—Bure, Barber and Sweetin—performing some '90s karaoke. Barber shared a video of the three singing New Kids On The Block's "(You Got It) The Right Stuff" and the Full House theme song.
"Is there any other way to wrap up the series?! #FullerHouse," Bure wrote.
A day earlier, the actress shared a photo of her and her husband Valeri Bure kissing on the set in front of dozens of cast and crew, as she holds two enormous bouquets of flowers. Bob Saget, who plays her dad, commented with a heart emoji.
"Fuller House. Final bow," Bure wrote.
Their daughter, Natasha Bure, posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday night a video of her mom rapping Sir Mix-A-Lot's "Baby Got Back" at the Fuller House wrap party.
"That's my mom," she wrote.
See the Fuller House cast's photos and online tributes from the final day of production:
Instagram / John Stamos
"The end of an era...again," he wrote. "Last night was final taping of @FullerHouse. When every single network and streamer said no to a Full House re-boot, (and I mean ALL of them) @netflix said yes! And they were kind enough to let us play for five seasons! That's a a lot of seasons for a Netflix show now a days, but not nearly enough for us. Regardless, we are grateful. I am especially grateful to the cast and crew for keeping the legacy alive and adding so much love to it. Whether you are new to the Full/Fuller House universe or you've been with us since the beginning, I can't thank you enough for keeping the franchise alive, the characters alive, but most importantly, the love alive between all of us that shines out to all of you. Decency is at an all time low, and discord at an all time high—thank God for family television like Fuller House! It's been a laugh and a tear - I am grateful to the fans FOREVER! Love and mercy, John."
Instagram / Andrea Barber
"The last one. ❤️," she wrote. "I hope each one of you reading this right now knows how much we love you, how much we appreciate you, and just how eternally grateful we are for your support over the last five (or 32) years. You are forever part of our Fuller family."
Instagram / Candace Cameron Bure
The actress gets a kiss from her husband Valeri Bure on the set.
Instagram / Natasha Bure
The actress' daughter Natasha Bure captured this video of her mom singing Sir Mix-A-Lot's "Baby Got Back" at the Fuller House wrap party.
Instagram / Scott Weinger
"Last day of production smooch from Uncle J @johnstamos @fullerhouse," he wrote.
Instagram / Bob Saget
"Hangin' with my brother Dave in the kitchen on the final shooting day @FullerHouse. ❤️ @dcoulier," Bob Saget wrote.
Instagram / Bob Saget
"Last night, standing in the stage door with my brothers for life— John and Dave —after filming the last episode of the 5th and final season of Fuller House," he wrote. "So much love for everyone involved with this show."
Instagram / Bob Saget
"After the final ever episode of the 5th season of Fuller House. This photo that Candace sent me sums it all up," he wrote. So proud of the incredible work, love, and deep friendship of Candace, Jodie, and Andrea who made Fuller House such a special show for so many. Here's to five wonderful years full of love and laughter, and more love. These are three incredible and talented women. I love them all so much."
Instagram / Jodie Sweetin
"This couch. This show. This family. I will miss this with all my heart. #fullerhouse #fullhousefamily #onelasttime #goodbyesarenevereasy," Sweetin wrote, to which co-star Andrea Barber responded, "Ok now I'm sorry for making fun of you for taking this picture. I love you!!"
Instagram / Scott Weinger
"Yeah we tried to steal the couch. Wouldn't you? #fullerhouse #netflix," he wrote.
Instagram / Marla Sokoloff
"Really gonna miss getting kicked out of this house," she wrote.
Instagram / Juan Pablo Di Pace
"The last photo of Kimberlina and Fernando taken by @terimakeup on set last night..." he wrote. "As I scroll through my phone and I eat my feelings at a burger joint, emotionally battered by realizing the door has finally closed on these beautiful last 5 years... @fullerhouseguy @warnerbrostv @netflix thank you for trusting that a guy who had never done a sitcom would end up in one like a 'pig in s--t' (aka in his element). And to my Kimmy... for a guy who is terrified of commitment, I never thought marriage would be so brilliant! I adore you."
Instagram / Elias Harger
"First day of work in July 2015 (age 7) versus today (Nov. 2019) - on my last day of work (age 12). It's a super emotional day. I'm going to miss everyone so much! I made a lot of great memories and friends. I can't believe it's over. @fullerhouse," wrote Elias Harger (Max).
Instagram / Marla Sokoloff
Say cheese!
The fifth and final season of Fuller House is set to premiere later this fall.
