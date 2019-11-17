Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Gets Her Own Show

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 17, 2019 11:14 AM
It's the spinoff of the spinoff: Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is the star of her own digital series, Basically Stassi.
The new show debuted on Sunday and was announced during BravoCon 2019.
The first four episodes are now available online. On Basically Stassi, Schroeder selects her outfit of the day, while she and fiancé Beau Clark chat with guests at her apartment.
"Basically Stassi is a natural extension of Stassi Schroeder's guiding principle in life: be proud, be bold, and most of all, be basic!" states Bravo. "In each episode, she and her fiancé Beau casually entertain guests in the living room of Stassi's apartment. We'll see Stassi get ready and pick out her #OOTD, and then pour some wine with her guests so she can hold court and preside over the most important topics of conversation, like ranch dressing pairings to the obsession with the perfect (theoretical!) murder."
On one episode, Schroeder settles a disagreement between Vanderpump Rules co-stars and couple Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz.
On another episode, she plays games with co-star Lala Kent. Cast members Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright appear on another episode.
"Throughout the episode, Stassi and guests poke fun at talk show conventions with fun sketch segments like Judge Stassi," Bravo said. "So sit back, pour yourself a glass of Pinot Grigio and get basic with Stassi!"
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
