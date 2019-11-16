Alexis Ren Confirms That Noah Centineo Is the Perfect Boyfriend: ''He Has a Heart of Gold''

The rumors are true, people. Noah Centineo is a gem in real life!

And who better to share this news that the 23-year-old star's girlfriend, Alexis Ren. The 22-year-old model couldn't help but gush over her beau at the 2019 Revolve Awards in Los Angeles on Friday night.

"He's amazing," she told E! News. "His heart is really that genuine. He has a heart of gold, and he's that much of a dork in real life, too."

As if that weren't cute enough, Ren shared that their date nights are also swoon-worthy, considering their both "spontaneous" people. "It's different every time because I'm very spontaneous and so is he," she said. "It just depends what we're trying to do for each other. He likes to paint, so I took him to paint one time. Just little fun things. We both love art, so we love doing art together."