Kaia Gerber Gives Pete Davidson a Sweet Birthday Present

Kaia Gerber is one sweet gal!

Earlier this week, the 18-year-old model confirmed her romance with Pete Davidson after they were spotted packing on the PDA in New York City. Now, just a few days later, Gerber is showing her boo some affection on his 26th birthday, which happens to be today.

On Saturday afternoon, the 18-year-old star was spotted grabbing a thoughtful gift for the comedian. "Kaia visited Magnolia Bakery in the West Village," an eyewitness told E! News. "She picked out a large round birthday cake and a banana pudding. She knew exactly what she wanted and was smiling as they wrapped up the cake for her."

The insider added, "She brought everything back home packaged in a bakery box. In the morning she visited the gym by herself and then went home."

When picking up Pete's sweet (literally) birthday treat, the supermodel made sure to keep a low-profile, as she rocked a tie-dye hoodie, a black coat, jeans and sneakers. She stayed beat the cold with her cozy black gloves and thick beanie.