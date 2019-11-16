Patricia Heaton's Husband Is Accused of Inappropriate Touching on the Carol's Second Act Set

Patrica Heaton's husband is being accused of inappropriate behavior on the CBS sitcom Carol's Second Act.

David Hunt, who is an executive producer on the television series (which his wife stars in), is being accused of inappropriately touching a 25-year-old female writer, The New York Times reports.

According to the publication, a female writer on the show made a formal complaint against the 65-year-old executive producer and alleged that he touched her inappropriately on two occasions.

She alleges that Hunt hugged her twice from the side and then ran his hand up the side of her thigh while complimenting her pants, the outlet claimed in its story. Moreover, the writer also alleged the second incident occurred when Hunt was walking around the set and looking for something, when he allegedly took her "by the shoulders and jerked her forward."

According to the NYT, the second incident was seen by co-executive producer and writer, Margee Magee. The 25-year-old reportedly told Magee about her first encounter with Hunt, and they relayed this information to the showrunners. The publication reports the writer wanted for Hunt to be educated on harassment, and didn't want him taken off the sitcom. Hunt reportedly completed harassment training on Oct. 1.