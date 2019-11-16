Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Admits Wedding Planning Has Her ''Ripping Her Hair Out''

by Alyssa Morin & Beth Sobol | Sat., Nov. 16, 2019 3:17 PM
The wedding bells will soon be ringing!
Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is in total bridal mode, as she's knee-deep into the wedding planning process. Of course, the reality TV personality and her fiancé Randall Emmett want to have one unforgettable day. But that's no small feat, which is why the Bravolebrity is feeling overwhelmed with it all.
"I'm ripping my hair out already, and we're five months out," Lala told E! News at the BravoCon event on Saturday. "But you know what, I'm so excited, because at the end of the day, everyone has told me don't get so caught up in the wedding planning that you can't enjoy the process of you becoming a family."
She added, "I feel like I've done a really good job of that until this weekend, when I had to bitch everyone out."
But before you call the Vanderpump Rules star a bride-zilla, she explained that "her fiancé wants a production of a wedding" so the stakes are high when it comes to the look, feel and entire vibe of their big day.
However, fans of the couple won't get to see every moment of their wedding planning on camera.
"I just want it to be my day," the beauty mogul expressed about not wanting to have everything filmed for television. "There are things I don't want to talk about. I know people say, 'You signed up for this, to show your life.' But there are things that I really don't talk about, so I don't want to be forced to talk about them just because it's on camera."
The couple plans to get married next April in Newport Beach, Calif. Luckily, the two lovebirds have some time to figure out more details for their big day. And it seems like they've already scratched one major thing off their list already, like who is going to be part of their wedding party.
Back in September, Lala told Andy Cohen that she planned to have most of the Vanderpump Rules gals as her bridesmaids. "Stassi [Schroeder], Katie [Maloney] and Brittany [Cartwright]," she said.
Who knows if she'll change her mind about including Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay.
