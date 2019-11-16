Real Housewives of New Jersey Stars Unite to Support Teresa Giudice Despite Drama

Sure, there's some pretty intense drama between the stars of The Real Housewives of Jersey. But when the cameras are off, Teresa Giudice's cast mates have got her back.

The reality star and her four daughters have been through a tough few years, with her doing time in prison for fraud and her husband Joe Giudice recently completing his own more than 3-year sentence for the same crime, then spending seven months in an ICE facility ahead of possible deportation. He was recently freed from custody and traveled to Italy, where he will await the outcome of his appeal.

Teresa and the kids recently flew there to visit him for the first time in years, and she said the trip was very emotional.

"They will always be family," Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Margaret Josephs, who is seen clashing with Teresa on the show's season 10 trailer, told E! News at BravoCon 2019 on Saturday. "It's about them as a family, not as a couple. I want the family unit to be happy."

"I want her to be happy," added co-star Jackie Goldschneider, who has also feuded with Teresa on the show. "When she says, 'I haven't been happy in so long,' that breaks my heart."

"You know, people grow in different ways," Margaret said. "And when you're apart for so long, you're not the same person."