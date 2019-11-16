Why Harry Styles Is the Male Pop Star We Need Right Now

He's not a clout-chaser: "It's not about me trying to champion the cause, because I'm not the person to do that," he told RS. "It's just about not ignoring it, I guess. I was a little nervous to do that because the last thing I wanted was for it to feel like I was saying, Look at me! I'm the good guy!' I didn't want anyone who was really involved in the [Black Lives Matter] movement to think, 'What the f--k do you know?' But then when I did it, I realized people got it. Everyone in that room is on the same page and everyone knows what I stand for. I'm not saying I understand how it feels. I'm just trying to say, 'I see you.'"

He's not interested in conforming to rigid gender constructs: Fully a fashion icon, Harry's style carries a remarkable fluidity with it. And he wouldn't have it any other way. "What's feminine and what's masculine, what men are wearing and what women are wearing – it's like there are no lines any more," he told The Face. And in conversation with Timothée Chalamet for i-D in November 2018, he admitted, "I definitely think in the last two years, I've become a lot more content with who I am. I think there's so much masculinity in being vulnerable and allowing yourself to be feminine, and I'm very comfortable with that. Growing up you don't even know what those things mean. You have this idea of what being masculine is and as you grow up and experience more of the world, you become more comfortable with who you are. Today it's easier to embrace masculinity in so many different things. I definitely find – through music, writing, talking with friends and being open – that some of the times when I feel most confident is when I'm allowing myself to be vulnerable."