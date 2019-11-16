Celine Dion Has Some Thoughts About Whether Rose Could Have Saved Jack in Titanic

Every night in our dreams... we're haunted by the thought of whether Rose could have saved Jack if she had just made a little room for him on that door.

Fans of the 1997 film have yet to put that debate to rest. Similar to whether Friends' Ross and Rachel were on a break, Titanic fans can't get past the fact that Rose could have possibly saved Jack's life after the maiden voyage went down.

While it's been nearly two decades of the back and forth, Céline Dion—who sang the timeless featured song "My Heart Will Go On"—finally weighed in on whether she thinks Rose could have helped save Jack from his ill-fate.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday to promote her new album "Courage," the 51-year-old singer spilled the tea on that painful Titanic scene that will forever be etched in our memory.

"Here's what everyone is saying and this is still being talked about on the Internets, they're saying that if at the end of the movie if Rose just scooted over a little bit... just a little bit, she could have saved Jack's life. Do you agree with this?" Jimmy asked Celine. "America needs to know!"