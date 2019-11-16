Celine Dion Has Some Thoughts About Whether Rose Could Have Saved Jack in the Titanic

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Nov. 16, 2019 1:03 PM

ESC: Celine Dion

Every night in our dreams... we're haunted by the thought of whether Rose could have saved Jack if she had just made a little room for him on that door. 

Fans of the 1997 film have yet to put that debate to rest. Similar to whether Friends' Ross and Rachel were on a break, Titanic fans can't get past the fact that Rose could have possibly saved Jack's life after the maiden voyage went down. 

While it's been nearly two decades of the back and forth, Céline Dion—who sang the timeless featured song "My Heart Will Go On"—finally weighed in on whether she thinks Rose could have helped save Jack from his ill-fate. 

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday to promote her new album "Courage," the 51-year-old singer spilled the tea on that painful Titanic scene that will forever be etched in our memory. 

"Here's what everyone is saying and this is still being talked about on the Internets, they're saying that if at the end of the movie if Rose just scooted over a little bit... just a little bit, she could have saved Jack's life. Do you agree with this?" Jimmy asked Celine. "America needs to know!" 

How Celine Dion Found the Courage to Come Back After Total Tragedy

"Don't put me in trouble," Celine replied. "What if they want to do a Titanic 2? Listen, listen. First of all, if you look closely, Rose is maybe dead or totally frozen and she's not quite all there. Second of all, he doesn't need an invitation. Come on, baby. Make yourself comfortable. Jump in, you know?"

You know what, Celine makes some valid points. We'll remember these the next time we're watching the Titanic. 

The Canadian singer went on to theorize that perhaps Jack was "too frozen" and cold so he didn't have the necessary strength to pull himself out from the water and into the door to be next to Rose. 

It's good to hear new theories about what could have been at that moment, but I guess we'll just never know. 

