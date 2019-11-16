Inside Channing Tatum and Daughter Everly's Fun Trip to Las Vegas

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 16, 2019 9:31 AM
Channing Tatum is a cool dad!
The 39-year-old actor returned from his three-month social media hiatus on Friday night to post on his Instagram Story adorable photos and videos of a fun trip to Las Vegas with his and ex Jenna Dewan's 6-year-old daughter Everly Tatum.
The two had a blast at an arcade, playing Mario Cart and racing video games as well as competing against each other in Whac-A-Mole. Channing wore a light-up Viking helmet during their fun activities.
"We are so in right now!! Now even laughing...hahah just whack'in those moles out here!!!" Channing wrote, adding, "Game was rigged! For real I lost and as you can see I was all in trying my heart out!!!"
The two also watched a performance of Medieval Times. Everly also enjoyed watching the famous Fountains of Bellagio and dancing while walking with her dad. She also had a blast dancing on her own in their hotel room.
It is unclear if anyone else accompanied Channing and Everly during their stay, as someone else did take the photos and film the videos. The actor's girlfriend, Jessie J, has posted no images from Las Vegas on social media.
Check out images from Channing and Everly's trip to Las Vegas:
Instagram / Channing Tatum
Everly has fun in the arcade.
Instagram / Channing Tatum
Channing is impressed by his daughter's racing skills.
Instagram / Channing Tatum
Everly plays one of her dad's favorite video games.
Article continues below
Instagram / Channing Tatum
Channing and Everly catch a show.
Instagram / Channing Tatum
The actor gets into the Vegas spirit.
Instagram / Channing Tatum
Everly is crushing it at Whac-A-Mole.
Article continues below
Instagram / Channing Tatum
...and beats dad!
Instagram / Channing Tatum
What indeed.
Instagram / Channing Tatum
Everly walks and dances with Channing.
Article continues below
Instagram / Channing Tatum
Everly is mesmerized by the fountain show at the Bellagio hotel.
Instagram / Channing Tatum
Truly a memorable experience.
Instagram / Channing Tatum
Everly has a blast dancing in the hotel room.
Article continues below
Instagram / Channing Tatum
Good night!
The trip comes almost two months after Jenna revealed that she is pregnant with her and new boyfriend Steve Kazee's first child together. The actress said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October that Everly is "so thrilled" to become a big sister.
"I knew she would be happy ‘cause she's been asking for this," she said. "But as soon as she found out she started crying. She was like, ‘This is the best day of my life!'"
