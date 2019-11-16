Serena Williams' Tribute to Alexis Ohanian on 2-Year Anniversary Will Melt Your Heart

Happy anniversary, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian!

The 38-year-old tennis star and the 36-year-old Reddit co-founder are celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Saturday. Williams posted on her Instagram page a sweet tribute to her husband, with whom she shares a 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

She shared a slideshow showing photos of some of the family's happy moments together over the years, including pics of them on vacation. They recently visited the Maldives.

"2 years and counting happy anniversary my love @alexisohanian," Serena wrote.

She also shared a photo of her and Alexis at their wedding, writing, "2 years and counting.... @alexisohanian is still putting up with me."

Serena and Alexis tied the knot in a Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding in New Orleans in front of their daughter and other family, plus friends such as celebs like Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Colton Haynes and Anna Wintour.