Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Pulls Off Incredible Drag Transformation for BravoCon

Category is... BravoCon 2019!

Bravolebrities like Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval are taking over New York City for the network's inaugural fan convention, and it's already off to a killer start. Case in point? An unexpected appearance from Tom's drag persona, otherwise known as "Jen Rod." (And yes, that's a play on Lisa Vanderpump's husband Ken Todd.)

Dressed in a bedazzled corset top, fishnets and heeled booties, Tom's drag transformation undoubtedly deserved 10's across the board.

Pump Rules fans were first introduced to this side of Tom when he and the rest of the guys embraced their inner female in honor of Tom Schwartz's bachelor party. Needless to say, it's great to see that Tom—err, Jen—has kept the platinum blonde wig and false lashes still looking fresh after all these years.

Co-star Kristen Doute raved about Tom's glam vibe on Instagram, writing, "I could never pull off this look." His girlfriend, fellow Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, agreed when she commented, "I DIED."