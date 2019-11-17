Kourtney & Kim Kardashian Almost Threw Their Daughters Competing B-Day Parties on the Same Day

by Emily Mae Czachor | Sun., Nov. 17, 2019 7:00 PM
Good grandmas can't pick favorites. But what about birthday parties?
Kris Jenner was briefly tasked with navigating the Sophie's choice of weekend plans during Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which saw her oldest daughters feuding over thematic hors d'oeuvres for North West and Penelope Disick's upcoming b-day celebration.
The sugary-sweet shindig (an interactive Candyland-inspired dream world brought to life in Kourtney Kardashian's backyard, with festive decor and treats to boot, per the birthday girls' request) looked picture perfect in photos and videos shared to social media last June. But the preparatory work was messier, and not at all due to Sharon Sacks' event-planning expertise.
"I'm having my own party," Kim Kardashian announced midway through this week's episode and just days before the kids' soiree—originally dreamed up as a shared birthday bash for both North and Penelope—was set to take place.
Addressing Kris and Khloe Kardashian, the entrepreneur and social justice advocate let both family members know they were "more than welcome and invited to come," knowing full well that doing so would require both women to either flake on Penelope (a non-option, obviously) or manage to attend two parties hosted at the same time in different locations.
Understandably, neither Khloe nor Kris was too keen on the eleventh-hour itinerary switch. "We're not doing separate birthday parties," said True Thompson's mom like a statement of fact, but her sister wouldn't budge.
"Oh yeah we are," Kim insisted, pirouetting across Khloe's back patio while rattling off logistics. "The date is this Saturday at 2 o'clock. So, if you want to join the Candyland-themed party…"
"Is [Kourtney] also doing it Saturday at 2 o'clock?" asked Kris. Already making her exit, the Skims founder shrugged. "I don't know what she's doing," Kim called out. "You can ask her."
During a phone call minutes later, Kourtney confirmed what the Kar-Jenner matriarch already knew. Much like Kim's newly-drawn birthday party for North, the Poosh boss informed her mother that Penelope's bash was similarly scheduled to kick off on Saturday afternoon at 2 o'clock.
"You'd better be there," Kourtney finished, to which a visibly stressed out Kris replied, "Well, of course. I'll be there."
Luckily, Jenner didn't have to hire another stunt double to get through the weekend. After a disagreement about the party's candy selection gave way to a full-blown sibling dispute (Kourtney pushed for healthier options, while Kim argued that a Candyland-themed party would feel inauthentic without real candy), Khloe took matters into her own hands.
"OK but here's the thing," Kim told Kourtney during a face-to-face peace-making conversation later, arranged and mediated by the Revenge Body host, who sat between them. "I feel like you very often times think that you are right no matter what," Kanye West's wife continued.
"Because I usually am," was Kourt's first response. But with some coaxing from Khloe, the lifestyle aficionado and mom of three softened her attitude.
"I think, in this family, if we're not the same, we're not supporting our differences," she explained, adding, "We're really criticizing and judging our differences."
"But can't you support our high fructose corn syrup differences too?" Khloe smiled. And in the end, Kourtney did manage to come around.
"I'm sorry if you think that I just want it my way," she told Kim. "This is really about the kids, so I'm OK with some candy and having sugar. You only live once."
See how everything unfolded this week in the full recap video above!
