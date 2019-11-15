Prince and Paris Jackson Share Memories of Dad Michael Jackson for Vogue

Paris Jacksonand Prince Jacksonare keeping their father's legacy alive.

Michael Jackson's eldest children represented him at Motown's 60th-anniversary celebration in Paris and, unsurprisingly, the momentous occasion inspired many memories of their late father. In a behind-the-scenes video from Vogue, Paris and Prince reminisce about days past and how they keep their father's memory alive in subtle but important ways.

One such way is in their choice of dress. The two siblings reveal that they still work with their father's stylist Rushka Bergman, who is able to achieve the flashy styles that Michael was known for. This is evidently clear when she helps Prince into a jacket that is "the most divine."

"I remember Rushka was my dad's stylist. She would always come in with these large racks... my dad loved shiny things, blingy, you know? So when I came in yesterday to look at the jacket, it was almost nostalgic," Prince shares. "It was very cool that to see that I am like, not really being put in the same shoes, but almost doing a very similar thing."