Colton Haynes Returns to Arrow in New Sneak Peek

This week, Arrow welcomes back an old friend. 

E! News has your exclusive first look at "Prochnost," which sends Oliver and company to Moscow but also sends Diggle on a mission to track down Roy Harper (Colton Haynes)...or should we say Jason? 

He's now working as a mechanic, lying low, trying to keep his Lazarus Pit side effects at bay, until Diggle arrives asking for help. Roy's not so ready to help, though. 

"Whatever you're about to ask me to do, I can't, I'm sorry," he says, reminding Diggle that he's no hero anymore because of what his bloodlust has done to him. 

Present day Roy had gone off with Thea, and then Thea told Oliver he just took off without even saying goodbye. 

"It was for the best, for the both of us. I needed a fresh start, which is what I'm doing now," he says, but Roy clearly has no idea what's been happening. He doesn't know Oliver's about to maybe die, and he doesn't know that William, Mia, and Connor all recently time traveled, and he's got no idea what the team is up against in the impending crisis, which Diggle tries to explain.

"I wouldn't be here, man, if we did not need you," he says, before offering Roy a "change of clothes." 

And based on that smile, it sounds like Roy might be in, adding yet another hero to the team facing down the Crisis on Infinite Earths in the five-show crossover coming next month. 

Haynes was last seen in the season seven finale, but that was future Roy, who had been self-exiled on Lian-Yu for years, presumably to deal with the people he killed while dealing with his bloodlust, but the years between 2019 and 2040 are definitely a little sketchy for Roy. Perhaps his return will help explain a few things!

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW. 

