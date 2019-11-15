Bella Hadid "Never Felt Powerful" While Modeling for Victoria's Secret

Bella Hadid credits Rihanna for helping her feel sexy on the runway.

Over the years, the 23-year-old has become a force in the fashion world, modeling for top designers and headlining major campaigns. And even though Hadid has walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway in lingerie on three separate occasions, it was Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show that really made her feel "powerful."

"Rihanna's amazing. For me, that was the first time on a runway that I felt really sexy," Hadid said Friday at the Vogue Fashion Festival in Paris, via WWD. "Because when I first did Fenty, I was doing other lingerie shows and I never felt powerful on a runway, like, in my underwear."

"I like being another character. I think at this point I don't necessarily love being myself sometimes," Hadid, who was dressed in a golden lingerie ensemble for the show, also shared Friday. "Sometimes on the runway you get either nervous or you forget how your legs move."