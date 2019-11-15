Kate Beckinsale Shuts Down Jamie Foxx Romance Rumors

Kate Beckinsale is setting the record straight on the latest rumors surrounding her love life.

As usual, the star chose to address the speculation about her dating Jamie Foxx in a humorous manner on her Instagram profile, as she has chosen to do many times before. Alongside a photo of her, Jamie and Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje, she explains, "I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them."

The actress adds, "Currently in line at the dry cleaners and if that's true I've got a hell of a problem." Fair enough!

Rumors about their romance started after the two stars took a series of photos together at the Golden Globe Ambassadors party at West Hollywood hot spot Catch. Admittedly, the rapper and actress made for quite a cozy-looking pair, but alas, it seems they just photograph all too well.