Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff Get Marriage License Ahead of Wedding

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 1:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Love is in the air! 

Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson is gearing up to marry her boo, Christian Huff. To get fans excited for their upcoming nuptials, the couple shared an adorable selfie on Instagram on Friday that showed their beaming faces along with their marriage license. "This chapter of life is called marriage license and a mustache and I couldn't be happier about it," Robertson captioned the post.

As you could tell by her caption, Huff is sporting a mustache as the two lovebirds smile from ear to ear in the sweet photo.

This news comes just five months after the couple announced their engagement in June on Instagram. Sharing a romantic video of the memorable moment, the TV star turned YouTube vlogger couldn't help but gush over Huff in her engagement announcement.

"I screamed YES," she shared. "So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I'm the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good."

Watch

Sadie Robertson Reveals Her Celebrity Crush and Doppelganger

Not long after they shared their happy news, the 22-year-old star revealed to E! News that she and her 21-year-old love wanted to tie the knot before putting down roots.

"We're kind of still working on what all of that's going to look like and just kind of soak in the moment of yesterday," Robertson divulged. "But yeah, we'll wait until we're married and then move in and make an official home."

As the former Dancing With The Stars contestant continued, "As soon as you say yes, it's like, whoa, there are so many things to do. We're not going to wait too long because we're definitely ready to get our lives started together, so it will be soon than later, and just for the dress and the vision of it, you know, we've both, we've always wanted a night time wedding."

The reality TV star also noted that her dream nighttime wedding would be a "romantic, elegant" ceremony with "lights everywhere," adding, "We just love the stars and everything."

Considering they officially have their marriage license, it seems like that romantic, starry night is not too far away!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bella Hadid, 2018 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Runway

Bella Hadid "Never Felt Powerful" While Modeling for Victoria's Secret

E-Comm: HGG, Gifts That Give Back

20+ Holiday Gifts That Give Back 2019

Kim Porter, Sean Diddy Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs Pays Tribute to Kim Porter on 1-Year Anniversary of Her Death

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Prince Andrew, Royal Ascot 2019

Sarah Ferguson Shows Support for Ex Prince Andrew Ahead of Tell-All Jeffrey Epstein Interview

Kate Beckinsale, Jamie Foxx, Tyrese Gibson

Kate Beckinsale Shuts Down Jamie Foxx Romance Rumors

The MixtapE!, Billie Eilish, Celine Dion

The MixtapE! Presents Billie Eilish, Celine Dion and More New Music Musts

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's Anniversary Trip Is More Romantic Than Any Fantasy Suite

TAGS/ Sadie Robertson , Duck Dynasty , Couples , Engagements , Weddings , Instagram , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.