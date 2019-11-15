Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff Get Marriage License Ahead of Wedding

by kelli boyle | Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 1:57 PM
Love is in the air!
Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson is gearing up to marry her boo, Christian Huff. To get fans excited for their upcoming nuptials, the couple shared an adorable selfie on Instagram on Friday that showed their beaming faces along with their marriage license. "This chapter of life is called marriage license and a mustache and I couldn't be happier about it," Robertson captioned the post.
As you could tell by her caption, Huff is sporting a mustache as the two lovebirds smile from ear to ear in the sweet photo.
This news comes just five months after the couple announced their engagement in June on Instagram. Sharing a romantic video of the memorable moment, the TV star turned YouTube vlogger couldn't help but gush over Huff in her engagement announcement.
"I screamed YES," she shared. "So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I'm the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good."
Not long after they shared their happy news, the 22-year-old star revealed to E! News that she and her 21-year-old love wanted to tie the knot before putting down roots.
"We're kind of still working on what all of that's going to look like and just kind of soak in the moment of yesterday," Robertson divulged. "But yeah, we'll wait until we're married and then move in and make an official home."
As the former Dancing With The Stars contestant continued, "As soon as you say yes, it's like, whoa, there are so many things to do. We're not going to wait too long because we're definitely ready to get our lives started together, so it will be soon than later, and just for the dress and the vision of it, you know, we've both, we've always wanted a night time wedding."
The reality TV star also noted that her dream nighttime wedding would be a "romantic, elegant" ceremony with "lights everywhere," adding, "We just love the stars and everything."
Considering they officially have their marriage license, it seems like that romantic, starry night is not too far away!
