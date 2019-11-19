Hailee Steinfeld and Marsai Martin Are Slinky in Snakeskin: Get the Look

Happy 100th episode, What the Fashion! To commemorate the three-digit record-breaking episode, hosts Morgan Stewart and Justin Martindale discussed the latest, hot, new fashion trend: snakeskin! The bold alternative animal print to fan-favorite leopard print has been seen slithering its way on the red carpet as of late (watch the above video!)

A-listers have stepped out strutting their stuff in the popular design but we have one question on our minds: Can they snake it till they make it? "I love the shape of the pants and the top, I think it's perfectly showing enough midriff," Morgan raves of Hailee Steinfeld's Philosophy Di Lorenzo look. "I like that the top is sort of blousy and even the snake print on the boots is a little different from the pants."

Therefore, we've handpicked snakeskin clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories for you to put a classic twist on the fashion jungle and rock the underrepresented animal print. Our favorite? These faux cobra print ankle booties or this bucket bag that'll hold all your essentials in style.

Here are 15 of our favorites below.

11 Animal Print Looks to Unleash Your Wild Side This Fall

Glamorous Midi Shift Snake Print Dress

This daytime midi shift dress with bold snake print is perfect for the office! 

Snakeskin Trend
$60
$48 ASOS
UO Alana Snakeskin Boot

Strut your stuff in sleek style with these faux snakeskin booties in a seamless silhouette. 

Snakeskin Trend
$79
$69 Urban Outfitters
1. State Snake Print Button Down Blouse

You'll look slither-y and sleek in this button down blouse in pink snake print.

Snakeskin Trend
$89 Revolve
H&M Small Bucket Bag

Carry all your essentials in this fashion-forward bucket bag in brown snakeskin print.

Snakeskin Trend
$20 H&M
H&M V-neck Jersey Dress

Your new go-to dress is here! With a draped v-neck and wrapped waist detail, it's perfect for a date night!

Snakeskin Trend
$30 H&M
BLANKNYC Snakeskin Faux Leather Trench Coat

Your favorite edgy looks made effortless with this trench coat made from luxe faux leather with an allover red snakeskin print.

Snakeskin Trend
$148
$80 Urban Outfitters
H&M Wide-cut Blouse

Stay fresh and airy with this wide-cut sheer blouse in snakeskin print. 

Snakeskin Trend
$18 H&M
Treasure and Bound Farrah Studded Bootie

Dainty studs dotting the sole add subtle edge to this minimalist ankle boot finished with a clean-cut topline.

Snakeskin Trend
$99 Nordstrom
UO Printed Bucket Hat

Keep things flirty and fun with this snakeskin bucket hat built from a classic cotton construction.

Snakeskin Trend
$19 Urban Outfitters
BLANKNYC Vegan Leather Legging

Showcase your legs in these faux leather leggings in red snakeskin print.

Snakeskin Trend
$88 Revolve
H&M Narrow Belt

Cinch your favorite outfits together with this grained faux leather belt with a metal buckle detail.

Snakeskin Trend
$10 H&M
Commando Faux Leather Animal Mini Skirt

Pull your swag together with this high-waisted pencil skirt in faux snakeskin leather. 

Snakeskin Trend
$108 Revolve
CIRCUS BY SAM EDELMAN Hannon Snakeskin Embossed Penny Loafer

This faux leather penny loafer with embossed snakeskin stands out when incorporated into your work wardrobe.

Snakeskin Trend
$64
$30 Nordstrom Rack
UO Siren Snake Print Mesh Maxi Dress

Sound the alarm in this snake print maxi dress made from a semi-sheer mesh in a curve-skimming fit.

Snakeskin Trend
$79
$20 Urban Outfitters
Renegade Snake-Printed Blazer

This jacket's dramatic length is ideal for seasonal layering and a perfect pairing to any texture in your closet. 

Snakeskin Trend
$138 Anthropologie

