Tom Hanks Was This Close to Starring on Friends

Tom Hanks wanted to be there for you, but he had a work thing.

It's wild to think that any member of the Friends cast, both series regulars and special guests, almost weren't part of the show, but that was indeed the case in the show's 200th episode, "The One With The Male Nanny." Fans of the sitcom will remember that the nanny in question was played by Freddie Prinze Jr., but as the star revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the role originally belonged to Tom Hanks!

Yes, Woody was supposed to be the male nanny who watches over Ross and Rachel's daughter, Emma, and helps Ross get in touch with his emotions. That about fits the bill. But what didn't fit the bill was the Toy Story star's work schedule.

As Prinze revealed, "I wasn't even supposed to be [Sandy], that was originally offered to Tom Hanks but he wasn't gonna make it back from his film on time."